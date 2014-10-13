Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI Oct 13 Prince Alwaleed bin Talal plans to subscribe to the 351 million-euro ($445 million) rights issue unveiled last week by Euro Disney, the cash-strapped operator of Disneyland Paris, a spokeswoman for the Saudi billionaire's investment arm said on Monday.
His Kingdom Holdings, with 10 percent, is Euro Disney's second largest shareholder behind parent Walt Disney Co. , which holds 39.8 percent.
"I would like to confirm that Kingdom is planning to subscribe to the Euro Disney rights issue," a company spokeswoman said, confirming British media reports.
Walt Disney is setting up a 1 billion-euro refinancing of which the rights issue forms a part. The refinancing will inject 420 million euro in cash into the Euro Disney group and eliminate 600 million euros of debt owed to Walt Disney via an equity swap. (1 US dollar = 0.7887 euro) (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Natalie Huet)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.