* CME executives meet with Eurodollar options traders
* Independent traders boycotted open outcry pit on Friday
* No changes made to rules on "block trades"
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 16 CME Group is standing
its ground on large, privately negotiated trades in the active
Eurodollar options market after meeting on Monday with traders
who protested against its rules, traders said.
CME executives, including the next CEO Phupinder Gill, met
with floor traders who boycotted the options on Eurodollar
futures pit on Friday morning, said David Stein, a trader who
attended the meeting.
CME declined to comment on the meeting.
"The exchange is not interested in changing anything," Stein
said.
Independent traders, known as locals, stood outside the pit
on Friday to protest a string of recent "block trades,"
including one on Thursday that could have been the largest in
history.
Block trades are large, privately negotiated transactions
that are struck away from the broader market by phone or
otherwise and cleared by the exchange. They must exceed
exchange-set size limits and are reported publicly minutes after
completion.
The delay in reporting puts floor traders at a disadvantage,
according to locals, who said they were not able to participate
in the recent block trades. They have said the transactions can
be completed more efficiently and equitably in the open outcry
pit, and customers can get better pricing there.
CME says block trades provide the "convenience of privately
negotiating a trade with a selected eligible counterparty" and
the "ability to execute a large transaction at a fair and
reasonable single price."
Firms that execute block trades are influential in the
market because they could take their business away from CME,
potentially to over-the-counter markets, Stein said.
He said local traders did not yet know what their next move
will be.
