By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 16 CME Group is standing
its ground on large, privately negotiated trades in the active
Eurodollar options market after meeting on Monday with traders
who protested against its rules, traders said.
CME executives, including Phupinder Gill, the company's next
CEO, met with floor traders who boycotted the options on
Eurodollar futures pit on Friday morning, depressing volume,
said David Stein, a trader who attended the meeting.
"The exchange is not interested in changing anything," Stein
said.
Floor traders claim that the way large, privately negotiated
trades are handled puts them at a disadvantage.
CME declined to comment on the meeting.
Independent traders, known as locals, stood outside the pit
on Friday to protest a string of recent "block trades,"
including one on Thursday that triggered the walkout and could
have been the largest in history.
Block trades are large, privately negotiated transactions
that are struck away from the broader market by phone or
otherwise and cleared by the exchange. They must exceed
exchange-set size limits and are reported publicly minutes after
completion.
The delay in reporting puts floor traders at a disadvantage,
according to locals, who said they were not able to participate
in the recent block trades. They have said the transactions can
be completed more efficiently and equitably in the open outcry
pit, and customers can get better pricing there.
CME says block trades provide the "convenience of privately
negotiating a trade with a selected eligible counterparty" and
the "ability to execute a large transaction at a fair and
reasonable single price."
Firms that execute block trades are influential in the
market because they could take their business away from CME,
potentially to over-the-counter markets, Stein said.
He said local traders did not yet know what their next move
will be.
About 470,000 Eurodollar options contracts traded on the CME
floor on Friday, down from 661,000 on Thursday and 536,000 on
Wednesday, according to CME data.
Notably, on Thursday - when the large block trade that set
off the walkout was executed - more Eurodollar options contracts
were traded off-exchange via block trade than on the exchange's
regular electronic trading system.
