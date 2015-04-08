MOSCOW, April 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday he and Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
had discussed Greece's possible participation in the Turkish
Stream pipeline project, but any decisions would depend on
technical details.
He said the project could earn Greece "millions of euros"
every year and that Athens' Western creditors would also benefit
should the Greek economy improve as a result of closer economic
cooperation between the European Union member state and Russia.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Alexander Winning, Vladimir
Soldatkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)