BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Most euro zone banks directly supervised by the European Central Bank have capital levels way above regulatory requirements, ECB president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism took over the supervision of large euro zone banks late last year.

"Most banks have already capital levels that are way above what is required by the SSM," Draghi told the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. "The threat that this may undermine the recovery is not grounded." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Francesco Canepa)