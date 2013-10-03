* Eurofer says proposals no help to end-users
* Proposals are LME's 3 attempt in 3 years to solve issue
* Eurofer joins aluminium users in opposing proposals
LONDON, Oct 3 The EU steel lobby Eurofer has
criticized the London Metal Exchange latest proposed changes to
its under-fire warehousing system, rebuffing the LME's attempts
to soothe irate industrial users.
On July 1 the LME announced sweeping changes aimed at users
who say its warehousing policy has led to record high physical
premiums and long waiting times to take delivery of metal.
"The current proposal favours metal producers and
non-physical users rather than physical end-users," the European
steel association Eurofer said.
"Moreover, the 'Load-In Load-Out' proposal will have a
limited impact on the market in the short to medium term,"
Eurofer said in a statement.
In its third effort to resolve the problem in as many years,
the LME proposed linking the rate at which a warehouse with big
stockpiles and wait times of more than 100 days, is required to
load out material to the rate at which it brings in new metal.
Eurofer said the 'load-in load-out' proposal is based on
arbitrary factors, which should be re-assessed taking into
account three key elements: market conditions, metal
requirements of physical users and the specificities of
warehousing sites.
The LME asked interested parties to submit comments on its
plan by Sept. 30 and a final decision on whether to implement
the changes should be made in October.
If approved, the new rules would come into force on April 1
next year.
Aluminium users have already attacked the proposal of the
exchange, the world biggest market place for base metals.
European steel producers - big users of base metals such as
zinc and nickel - said unfair practices under the LME
jeopardise the functioning of the metals market.
In the constribution they submitted on Sep. 30 they urged
the LME to take more adequate measures to protect EU consumers
from unnecessary costs.
"The LME proposal to reduce queues is a first but
insufficient step for solving the systemic flaws of the LME
warehousing system," the association director general Gordon
Moffat said.