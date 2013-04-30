* EUROFER says LME rules create artificial metal shortage

* Steel body proposes separate load-out rate for each metal

* Consumers say LME attempts to solve issue had little impact

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, April 30 Europe's steel industry has thrown its weight behind calls for the London Metal Exchange (LME) to slash the growing queues for materials like zinc held in warehouses registered by the world's biggest metals marketplace.

EUROFER, representing all European Union steelmakers, who are leading users of industrial metals, told the exchange that its current rules do not require material to be delivered out of storage fast enough and allow artificial shortages to appear.

The steel industry association joins a chorus of frustrated metals consumers whose complaints have prompted the European Commission to look into record high metal surcharges and access problems linked to the backlogs.

"EUROFER strongly believes that LME warehousing load-out rates are preventing natural market principles of demand and supply," it said in a letter to the exchange this week.

The letter suggests that the LME scrutinise its warehousing rules concerning loading-out rates "in order to significantly shorten metal delivery times."

Although production of metals such as zinc outstrips demand, long queues to take material out of LME-registered warehouses allow metal producers to charge physical consumers increasingly high premiums over the LME cash price, the steel body said.

Warehouse companies also charge rent on metal acquired by consumers but stuck in outbound queues so shed owners have little incentive to speed up the process unless LME rules require them to.

Critics say this situation is damaging the LME's function as a "market of last resort" where industrial users can be sure of securing supplies of metals they need.

The LME declined to comment on the letter from EUROFER, members of which produce 170 million tonnes of steel a year.

More than a million tonnes of zinc is now stored in the worldwide network of warehouses registered by the LME, with about half stuck in a queue in New Orleans.

The LME has twice in the last two years tried to tackle such issues by changing its warehousing rules.

Its latest change on April 1 stipulates that warehouses that have major logjams of one metal must now deliver an additional 500 tonnes per day of other metals that are caught up in the delays.

These changes have had little impact so far, industrial users said.

EUROFER SUGGESTIONS

EUROFER said the LME should implement a separate load-out rate for each metal to prevent them from getting stuck behind long queues of other metals.

The steel body also said the situation would improve if the exchange implemented a load-out rate for each warehouse, rather then for each warehousing company.

Steelmakers are large users of zinc to galvanize steel and nickel to produce stainless steel, among other base metals. Other metals traded on the LME include copper, aluminium, tin and lead.

Backlogs are lucrative for owners of warehouses such as trade house Glencore and bank Goldman Sachs as the metal waiting to be delivered earns storage fees.

Volumes stored in LME-warehouses have swollen in the past few years due to the popularity of financing deals, a lucrative business even for players not involved in the metal production chain.

Using cheap financing due to low interest rates, traders agree to store metal in long-term rent deals and sell it forward at a higher price due to a healthy forward prices spread.

"EUROFER believes that current LME warehousing load-out rates...are supporting producers and investors who are not physically involved in the metals business while negatively impacting metal customers as they are unable to get physical material from LME warehouses," the steel body said.