* Europe's steel production seen up by 2.6 pct in 2012

* Steel real, apparent consumption growth to slip to 2 pct

* Outlook for construction remains dim

LONDON, Oct 21 Growth of Europe's steel production will slow in 2012 along with activity in the steel-using sectors, Eurofer, the European steel producers association, said on Friday.

Steel production in Europe will rise by almost 6 percent in 2011, and then growth will slow to 2.6 percent in 2012, Eurofer forecast.

"In the coming quarters, growth in activity in the steel-using sectors is seen slowing further downwards; year-on-year growth ... is forecast to cool to 3 percent in the second half of the year," the industry body said in a statement.

"Despite weakening business sentiment, further mild growth in investment in machinery and equipment in the domestic EU market is forecast for 2012. Also export demand is seen remaining at a supportive level despite the moderation of global GDP growth."

Eurofer forecast steel real consumption growth would slip to 2 percent in 2012 from 6.1 percent in 2011, while growth in apparent steel consumption, which includes inventories, will slow to 2 percent from 7.5 percent.

"At the current level of distribution chain sales - which is unlikely to improve towards the end of the year - stocks account for three months of shipments," Eurofer said.

"Ample stocks and short delivery times in combination with slowing demand growth and high levels of uncertainty surrounding the business climate in the months ahead imply that bookings will continue on a hand-to-mouth basis."

Growth in all steel-using sectors is expected to be moderate in the next few months.

The outlook for the construction sector remains gloomy, and output will grow by only 2.4 percent in 2011 and by 2.8 percent in 2012, according to the steel industry body.

Eurofer said weakening consumer confidence would affect the automotive sector, which will see its growth slide from more than 10 percent this year to 1.9 percent in 2012.

The association forecasts automotive activity in Central Europe would continue to increase at a faster pace than in Western Europe.

In 2012, output in the EU mechanical engineering industry is seen rising by almost 3.5 percent from more than 9 percent this year.

Steel tube production growth is also expected to cool to 2.3 percent in 2012 from 8.7 percent in 2011 .

Near-term prospects for production of domestic appliances are not particularly bright, and the sector is forecast to grow by around 2.9 percent in 2012 after registering a 0.3 contraction this year, basically driven by a rise in output in Central Europe.

A weaker euro against the dollar will help boost European steel exports and will weigh on imports, Eurofer said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)