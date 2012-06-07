* Eurofer has asked Commission to watch, act on trade
barriers
* Recyclers, scrap traders worried by growing protectionism
* About 30 countries including Ukraine, Russia restrict
exports
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 7 Europe's steel industry
association Eurofer has asked the EU's executive Commission to
monitor and possibly act against countries outside the bloc that
restrict exports of raw materials such as scrap, saying such
barriers are unfair.
"We have recently sent a letter to the Commission saying
that they should monitor those countries who are restricting
exports of scrap and other raw materials and then possibly apply
some measures against this," Eurofer's Axel Eggert told Reuters.
"We want to have a level playing field because this is
harming our industry."
Eggert did not name countries that were retaining scrap for
their own use but an economist at the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) said about 30 countries
restrict scrap exports.
These included Ukraine, Russia, Vietnam, Venezuela and
Argentina, said Barbara Fliess, senior economist in the Trade
and Agriculture Directorate of the OECD.
Eggert said Eurofer, which says it represents 100 percent of
EU steel production, has not suggested any specific measures and
has not asked for any restrictions of scrap exports from the
bloc.
"That would be difficult under EU law and it's not in our
policy to ask for this kind of restrictions," he said.
He said that there had been calls from other European bodies
to keep the EU's raw materials and scrap metal for its own use.
"There are discussions within the EU institutions, and they
are not coming from Eurofer, to achieve a close loop in Europe
that includes raw materials and scrap."
PROTECTIONISM FEARS
Members of the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) said
last week that European steelmakers, including some top
producers, were pressuring the EU Commission to impose export
restrictions on steel scrap from the EU to help preserve their
domestic raw material stocks.
The head of Italy's steel industry body Federacciai, Antonio
Gozzi, also told a news conference earlier this week that the
association is considering requesting the introduction of duties
on exports of scrap steel from Europe, on which the local
industry depends for about 60 percent of supplies.
Members of BIR, which groups scrap and recycling businesses
around the world, described the issue of export restrictions as
alarming, very dangerous and unnecessary.
"There is ample scrap in Europe for domestic steelmakers,"
Tom Bird of Dutch company Van Dalen Recycling said during a
recycling conference last week.
The BIR non-ferrous metals board also expressed concern over
the visible growth in protectionist moves. To fight this trend
it has commissioned a study, initially focused on aluminium and
copper scrap consumption in the different countries and its
flows around the world.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)