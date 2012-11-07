FRANKFURT Nov 7 Authorities have searched
several EADS sites in Germany in an investigation into
whether bribes were made as part of a sale of Eurofighter jets
to Austria, public prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The investigations have been ongoing since 2011 and involve
suspicions of bribery, money-laundering and fraud, public
prosecutors in Austria and Munich said, confirming a report in
Germany's Spiegel magazine.
The authorities in Vienna said searches had also been made
of properties in Austria and Switzerland.
The accusations date back to 2002 to when the then Austrian
government ordered 18 Eurofighter jets for around 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion).
After a change of government, the defence ministry in 2007
said it wished to cancel the order after a general overseeing
the deal was relieved from his duties over suspicious payments.
The Austrian order was then revised to 15 jets.
EADS, the maker of the Eurofighter, confirmed it was the
subject of an investigation. "We are fully cooperating with the
authorities, but cannot comment further," a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
BAE Systems is also a member of the four-nation
Eurofighter consortium.