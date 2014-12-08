Dec 8 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation

* Says initial value of acquisition is $140 million

* Added to initial value is an earn-out payment to sellers of $60 million upon achievement of certain milestones

* Says completion of transaction is expected in next 60 days

* Says no site consolidations or restructuring costs are foreseen as a result of this acquisition