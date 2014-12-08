BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Dec 8 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation
* Says initial value of acquisition is $140 million
* Added to initial value is an earn-out payment to sellers of $60 million upon achievement of certain milestones
* Says completion of transaction is expected in next 60 days
* Says no site consolidations or restructuring costs are foreseen as a result of this acquisition
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering