BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net sales up at 186.2 million euros
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago
Jan 21 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Eurofins places 500 million euro ($579 million) new euro bond
* Bonds have a seven-year maturity (due Jan. 27 2022) and will bear an annual coupon of 2.25 pct
* Issue was more than three times over-subscribed
* Intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes
* Part of proceeds is planned for balance sheet optimization to lengthen average maturity of its debt whilst reducing its average cost of capital
* Proceeds will be used in mid-term development plan with objective to achieve revenues of 2 billion euros by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8635 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
