Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Eurofins announces the successful closing of the acquisition of Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation
Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation expects to achieve about $95 million of revenues in 2014
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.