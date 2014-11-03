BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
Nov 3 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Reports Q3 revenue increased by 18.6 pct to 370 million euros
* Confirms FY objectives and says to stay well on track towards 2017 goals
* FY objectives are revenue of 1.4 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 250 million euros
* Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
* Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education