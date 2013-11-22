* Finance ministers of euro zone gather to assess reform drive

* Meeting comes after EU review of national budget plans

* Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says focus is on risks ahead

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 Italy and Spain shrugged off on Friday European Commission concerns about their 2014 budgets, with Italy refusing to change its draft and Spain dismissing concerns as a mere difference in growth forecasts.

Using its new powers to judge national budget plans, the European Union's executive arm last week reviewed the draft budgets of euro zone countries, the first time it has done so before they are sent to national parliaments to become law.

Although no plan was sent back to be reworked, the Commission said the budget outlines of Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Malta and Finland could leave their governments in breach of EU laws on deficit and debt reduction.

Euro zone ministers will discuss the Commission's assessments in Brussels on Friday.

As they gathered, Italy's Finance Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said Rome had fleshed out its 2014 plans over the last few weeks with measures the Commission did not take into account when reviewing its initial submission.

"More than a month has passed and new facts have happened. So I will illustrate the new measures we have taken, the privatisations, the spending review, the project for the Bank of Italy and other things which we believe correspond with the requirements of the Commission," Saccomanni told reporters.

Asked if he would amend his 2014 budget plan, he said: "No."

The main complaint against Italy is that its debt, already at 133 percent of economic output, or gross domestic product, would rise to 134 percent of GDP next year rather than fall.

Under EU budget rules, that obliges Italy to cut its structural budget deficit - which excludes one-off items and cyclical swings - by at least 0.5 percent of GDP next year, even though Rome would prefer a more modest reduction.

Euro zone countries are permitted to make smaller structural deficit cuts if their nominal budget deficits are below 3 percent of GDP and if economic growth is low and debt is falling, and provided the money saved is used for investment.

To meet the falling debt criterion and allow it to slow its deficit cuts, Rome announced last Thursday that it would sell 10-12 billion euros worth of state assets next year.

While the Commission treats estimates of privatisation revenues cautiously, it may allow the smaller deficit cut if the final budget law removes doubt that Italy's debt will fall.

The Commission also wants Italy to further expand on its spending review plans, under which the country wants to save 2 percent of GDP over a three-year period ending in 2016.

For Spain, the Commission said next year's budget draft was too optimistic about economic growth, while planned cuts in the structural deficit were too small.

Spain expects its economy to expand 0.7 percent next year after a 1.3 percent contraction in 2013. The Commission believes Spain will grow only 0.5 percent.

"It's a small difference and I would underline the Spanish government's determination to meet public deficit targets for 2013 and 2014," Spanish Finance Minster Luis de Guindos told reporters on entering the ministers' meeting.

"It is logical that the Commission warns us of the risks of not meeting targets. But we know this. We have a roadmap of reforms, some of which still need to be implemented," he said.

The target set for Madrid by EU ministers is an improvement in the structural balance of 0.8 percent in 2014, but under the Spanish draft budget the structural budget deficit would improve by only 0.3 percent of GDP next year.

"In Spain there is a bit of a gap in terms of the adjustment measures," one EU official said.