BRUSSELS Feb 14 Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker has invited euro zone ministers to a
conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to discuss a second Greek
programme, he said on Tuesday, changing a previous plan to hold
a meeting with the ministers in Brussels.
Juncker said the format for the conference had been changed
because he was still waiting to receive assurances from Greek
political leaders over the implementation of a reform programme,
and other technical work remained to be done.
"It has appeared that further technical work between Greece
and the troika is needed in a number of areas, including the
closure of the fiscal gap of 325 million euros in 2012 and the
debt sustainability analysis," Juncker said in a statement that
followed a preparatory meeting for the event.
"Furthermore, I did not yet receive the required political
assurances from the leaders of the Greek coalition parties on
the implementation of the programme," he said.
"Against this background, I have decided to convene
ministers to a conference call tomorrow in order to discuss the
outstanding issues and prepare the ordinary meeting of the
Eurogroup on Monday, 20th February 2012," he said in the
statement.
