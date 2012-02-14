* Next euro zone gathering planned for Feb. 20
* Eurogroup's Juncker- still waiting for Greek political
commitments
By John O'Donnell and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 Eurozone finance
ministers abandoned a plan to gather on Wednesday to discuss aid
for Greece and instead decided to talk by phone as they
continued to grapple with unresolved problems over a financial
rescue plan.
Greece needs a second package of financial aid to save it
from disorderly default.
But its political leaders have so far failed to deliver
sufficient commitments to economic reform, Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It has appeared that further technical work between Greece
and the troika is needed in a number of areas, including the
closure of the fiscal gap of 325 million euros in 2012 and the
debt sustainability analysis," Juncker said in a statement.
"Furthermore, I did not yet receive the required political
assurances from the leaders of the Greek coalition parties on
the implementation of the programme," he said.
The delay, which is likely to worry investors who had
expected a deal on Wednesday, is the latest setback in difficult
negotiations to prop up Greece's finances.
After months of negotiations, private creditors agreed to
take losses on their Greek bonds but only in conjunction with a
rescue package for Greece.
But the Greek parliament's approval of an austerity bill on
Monday resulted in violence throughout the country, and
opposition politicians - who might end up in power after
elections in April - have said they may renegotiate how reform
is implemented.
The Greek government is attempting to find 325 million euros
($427 million) in budget cuts to satisfy euro zone finance
ministers.
Eurozone ministers had been expected to meet in person on
Wednesday in Brussels to give their initial approval to the
package, as well as agree to launch a bond swap with private
creditors to reduce Athens' debt burden.
The delay pushes back a decision until at least Monday, Feb.
20, when ministers have scheduled their next meeting.
The further technical work remaining needs to be carried out
by the troika that monitors Greece, consisting of the European
Central Bank, European Commission and International Monetary
Fund.
The savings of 325 million euros are part of reforms that
will involve 3.3 billion euros of cuts in wages, pensions and
jobs endorsed by parliament on Sunday. During the vote rioters
torched buildings in Athens and fought running battles with
police.
A written commitment from Greece's main political leaders is
crucial to winning the blessing of Germany and others for a 130
billion euro package of aid that Athens needs to be in place in
time for a 14.5 billion euro bond redemption repayment on March
20.
Without it, euro zone countries will not launch a programme
of aid, which is also needed to pay the private owners of Greek
bonds to encourage them to participate in a bond swap to cut
Athens' debt burden.
Frustration with Greece peaked in recent weeks as
politicians began preparing for national elections that could
come in April.
This especially worries countries such as Germany, which
fears that Greece's leaders will abandon the pledges they have
made to reform the economy as soon as they have received the
financial aid they need.
