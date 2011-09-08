BERLIN, Sept 8 Countries sharing the euro
should have a full-time chairman, the head of the currency
zone's monthly meetings of finance ministers said according to
a German newspaper report.
Without citing its sources, business daily Financial Times
Deutschland said in a report to be published on Friday that
Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker will propose the idea in
the coming days.
The veteran Luxembourg prime minister, who has been an EU
deal-broker for two decades, would be ready to give up his
Eurogroup job and concentrate on his national portfolio, the
report added.
Euro zone countries will discuss proposals for deeper euro
zone integration at a summit in October. Germany and France
have already proposed European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy chair regular summits for countries in the bloc.
(Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Diane Craft)