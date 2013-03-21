BRUSSELS, March 21 Euro zone finance ministers
urged Cyprus on Thursday to say how it could reach a deal with
international lenders on a bailout that would save it from
bankruptcy after the Cypriot parliament rejected the conditions
of a euro zone bailout offer on Monday.
Since the terms were rejected, the ministers expected Cyprus
to propose how it wanted to change the bailout, but the main
parameters needed to stay the same, the chairman of the head of
ministers Jeroen Dijsselblem said in a statement.
"The Eurogroup would subsequently, on the basis of a Troika
analysis that needs to be undertaken, be prepared to continue
negotiations on an adjustment programme, while respecting the
parameters defined earlier by the Eurogroup," he said after a
teleconference of ministers. "The Eurogroup reaffirms the
importance of fully guaranteeing deposits below 100,000 in the
EU."