BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
BRUSSELS, March 16 A rescue plan agreed for Cyprus is financially sound and allows the International Monetary Fund to make a contribution, but it is too early to say how much it will give, the Washington-based lender said on Saturday.
"We believe the proposal is sustainable for the Cyprus economy, it is fully financed... The IMF is considering proposing a contribution to the financing of this package," the IMF's Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.
"The exact amount is not yet specified. It will take some time," she told a news conference.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, though the dollar-yen stayed in a well-worn range.