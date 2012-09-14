* Juncker says Cypriot problems very serious
* Island sought bailout from Greek exposure
NICOSIA, Sept 14 Eurogroup president Jean-Claude
Juncker on Friday urged a speedy resolution to bailout talks
between the troika and Cyprus, hammered by its exposure to
debt-crippled Greece.
"I think Cyprus and the troika have to speed up the process,
with no time to lose and I am very confident that an answer to
problems of this country, and they are very serious, will be
found in the next coming weeks," Juncker told reporters in
Cyprus.
Cyprus sought an EU and IMF bailout in June to rescue its
largest banks, heavily exposed to Greek debt. Talks with the
troika, comprised of the European Commission, the IMF and the
European Central Bank, have been inconclusive.
Its unclear how much Cyprus will require. A regulatory
capital shortfall of its banks from Greece's debt writedown
exceeds 2.4 billion euros ($3.16 billion), more than 10 percent
of Cyprus's 17 billion euro GDP.
Some suggestions for the eventual bailout amount are as high
as 10 billion euros.
Juncker, who was in Cyprus for an informal meeting of
European finance ministers, said a meeting he had with Cypriot
President Demetris Christofias was "clearing up the Cypriot
intentions".
Leaked documents suggest the troika want salary cuts in an
inflated public sector, pension reforms and privatisations,
unlikely to go down well with a general election looming in five
months.
Cypriot officials say the timing of a new visit by lenders
is expected to be clarified next week. ($1 = 0.7606 euros)