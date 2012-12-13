UPDATE 3-North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
BRUSSELS Dec 13 Euro zone finance ministers and officials approved releasing the next payment of aid to Greece at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
They also made progress towards an assistance programme for Cyprus.
For comments from ministers and officials from the talks click on (Brussels newsroom)
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
LONDON, Feb 13 British households kept a tighter grip on their credit cards last month as spending grew at one of the slowest annual rates of the past three years, data from Visa showed on Monday, adding to signs that consumer spending is starting to lose momentum.
* Qtrly net profit S$ 195.2 million versus S$218.8 million a year ago