HELSINKI Jan 18 Finland supports Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's bid for the chairmanship of the
group of euro zone finance ministers, according to a government
document made available to reporters on Friday.
"Finland can support his appointment as the Eurogroup's new
chair," the Finnish government document said.
The Eurogroup has played a key role in handling the zone's
sovereign debt crisis. Dijsselbloem formally put himself forward
for the role on Thursday.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Catherine Evans)