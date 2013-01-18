BERLIN Jan 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is an enthusiastic supporter of Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's bid for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Schaeuble's spokeswoman said on Friday.

"Our minister has backed the Dutch candidate very positively since the start of the year. We're confident a joint decision will be reached on Monday," said spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.

Ministers are expect to decide on Monday who will replace outgoing chairman Jean-Claude Juncker. Kothe said she did not know of any candidates other than frontrunner Dijsselbloem.