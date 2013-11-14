BRUSSELS Nov 14 Greece must step up efforts to
reach an agreement with international lenders on how to close a
2 billion euro ($2.68 billion) financing gap in its 2014 budget,
the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Thursday.
A team of officials from the troika of the International
Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central
Bank visits Athens regularly to check on progress on its bailout
commitments and decide whether to release subsequent loan
tranches, without which Greece would default.
The latest inspection began in September but was paused,
only to resume on Nov 4 after Athens provided the lenders with
information enabling them to discuss the financing of the 2014
budget. But the talks have made no progress since then.
"It's crucial that Greece steps up a little bit their
efforts in order for us to reach an agreement," Dijsselbloem
told reporters ahead of a meeting of euro zone ministers.
"We need some progress before we can take further
decisions," he said.
Greece has been kept afloat by a financial lifeline from the
euro zone and the IMF since 2010, with 240 billion euros of
loans pledged in exchange for spending cuts and reforms.
After a six-year recession that wiped out 40 percent of
household disposable incomes and sent unemployment soaring to
almost 28 percent, the Greek people say they can take no more.
The coalition government argues it deserves some slack after
making the biggest budget deficit reduction ever seen in the
euro zone. Greece's president said his country would not yield
to international pressure to impose more austerity.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
