BRUSSELS, March 1 Euro zone finance
ministers and officials were meeting in Brussels on Thursday to
discuss Greece's private sector bond exchange and implementation
of the Greek authorities' commitments to economic and structural
reforms.
Following are comments from ministers and other officials
ahead of their meeting:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON GREEK DEBT SWAP:
"If the conditions are met they we can decide today that we
can release things that we need, so that the swap for Greece and
private creditors is put on track.
"What I have heard it looks like Greece has made large
strides. That is why I think the we will take an important step
forward.
"The European Council is dealing with questions of growth.
This is the limited task of finance ministers which should help
bring about the next step of Greece. It is a long path. If
Greece had no problems and a good economic position then we
would not be here."
ON SECOND BAILOUT FOR GREECE:
"Greece has committed to a series of measures until the end
of February. That is the condition for us to take the next step
with the involvement of private creditors to bring about a
reduction in total debt.
"And if it all goes to plan then we can agree a new
programme for Greece, which would have the goal of enabling
growth, bringing finances in order and reaching debt
sustainability by 2020.
"It is proceeding.
The second Greek programme is not at all decided..... It is
really premature to talk about a third."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS
ON PRIVATE BONDHOLDER PARTICIPATION IN GREEK BOND EXCHANGE:
"After the decisions of the last Eurogroup for the adoption
of the new support program of the Greek economy and the official
launch of PSI, we are waiting for the response of the market.
"As you know, the concrete form of the bond exchange is
agreed with the private sector and everybody understands very
well that we have four very important and attractive elements:
the co-financing, the English law, the sweetener in cash and the
GDP warrants. This is a very good, a unique offer.
"I am sure that the market understands very well how clear
is my message."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"We will look at the work of the Greek authorities. I have a
positive impression about the good work that has been done in
the last hours."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON SPANISH BUDGET PLANS FOR 2012 AND DEFICIT IN 2011:
"We are not going to decide anything tomorrow, we are going
to explain our budget policies, how last year ended."
"I want to reiterate Spain's commitment to reforms, to
transparency and that is what I am going to say to Eurogroup
colleagues."
"Spain is going to meet all its commitments in terms of
budget adjustments, taking into account the fact that the
situation has changed. The previous government had agreed to
reduce the deficit to 4.4 percent based on growth of 2.3
percent, which is not the case today."
"Our commitment to austerity is absolutely clear."
