BRUSSELS Oct 26 - Euro zone finance ministers,
called the Eurogroup, will hold a conference call next Wednesday
afternoon to discuss Greece, the spokesman for the Eurogroup
president said on Friday.
Greece is due to receive almost 31 billion euros ($40
billion) in the next tranche of emergency loans from the euro
zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), if it gets a go-ahead from international inspectors
called the Troika.
"The conference call is confirmed. The scope of discussions
will depend on progress made until then," Guy Schuller said.
The call will follow discussions on Greek debt
sustainability, reforms and austerity policies among junior euro
zone finance ministers and treasury officials which took place
on Thursday and next Monday.