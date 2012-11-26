* Euro zone, IMF at odds over forgiving official loans
* Greek debt could come down to 125 pct/GDP in 2020-report
* International lenders close to deal at third attempt
* ECB officials say debt write-down not on table for now
By Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 Euro zone finance ministers and
the International Monetary Fund made their third attempt in as
many weeks to agree on releasing emergency aid for Greece on
Monday, with policymakers saying a write-down of Greek debt is
off the table for now.
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said he was
confident the ministers would reach a deal after Greece
fulfilled its part of the deal by enacting tough austerity
measures and economic reforms.
"I'm certain we will find a mutually beneficial solution
today," he said on arrival for what was set to be another
marathon meeting.
Greece, where the euro zone's debt crisis erupted in late
2009, is the currency area's most heavily indebted country,
despite a big "haircut" this year on privately-held bonds. Its
economy has shrunk by nearly 25 percent in five years.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn said it was vital
to disburse the next 31 billion euro tranche of aid "to end the
uncertainty that is still hanging over Greece". He urged all
sides to "go the last centimetre because we are so close to an
agreement".
Negotiations have been stalled over how Greece's debt,
forecast to peak at 190-200 percent of GDP in the coming two
years, can be cut to a more sustainable 120 percent by 2020.
Without agreement on how to reduce the debt, the IMF has
held up payments to Athens because there is no guarantee of when
the need for emergency financing will end.
The key question is: Can Greek debt become sustainable
without the euro zone writing off some of the loans to Athens?
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on arrival that
the solution must be "credible for Greece".
A source familiar with IMF thinking said the global lender
was demanding immediate measures to cut Greece's debt by 20
percentage points of GDP, with a commitment to do more to reduce
the debt stock in a few years if Greece fulfills its programme.
Under the source's scenario, Greece's debt could be reduced
to around 125 percent of GDP by 2020 using a variety of methods
including a debt buyback, reducing the interest rate on loans
and returning euro zone central bank 'profits' to Greece, but
further steps would still be needed to hit the 120 percent goal.
The ministers took an extended break in mid-afternoon while
experts worked on how to formulate a link between short-term
measures and a credible assurance of eventual debt relief.
Germany and its northern European allies have so far
rejected any idea of forgiving official loans to Athens.
DEBT RELIEF "NOT ON TABLE"
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters on
arrival that a debt cut now was legally impossible, not just for
Germany but for other euro zone countries, if it was linked to a
new guarantee of loans.
"You cannot guarantee something if you're cutting debt at
the same time," he said. That might not preclude debt relief at
a later stage if Greece has completed its adjustment programme
and no longer needs new loans.
The source familiar with IMF thinking said a loan write-off
once Greece has established a track record of compliance would
be the simplest way to make its debt viable, but other methods
such as foregoing interest payments, or lending at below market
rates and extending maturities could all help.
The German banking association (BDB) said a fresh "haircut"
or forced reduction in the value of Greek sovereign debt, must
only happen as a last resort.
Two European Central Bank policymakers, vice-president Vitor
Constancio and executive board member Joerg Asmussen, said debt
forgiveness was not on the agenda for now.
Asmussen told Germany's Bild newspaper the package of
measures would include a substantial reduction of interest rates
on loans to Greece and a debt buy-back by Greece, funded by
loans from a euro zone rescue fund.
So far, the options under consideration include reducing
interest on already extended bilateral loans to Greece from the
current 150 basis points above financing costs.
How much lower is not yet decided -- France and Italy would
like to reduce the rate to 30 basis points (bps), while Germany
and some other countries insist on a 90 bps margin.
Another option, which could cut Greek debt by almost 17
percent of GDP, is to defer interest payments on loans to Greece
from the EFSF, a temporary bailout fund, by 10 years.
The European Central Bank could forego profits on its Greek
bond portfolio, bought at a deep discount, cutting the debt pile
by a further 4.6 percent by 2020, a document prepared for the
ministers' talks last week showed.
Not all euro zone central banks are willing to forego their
profits, however, the German Bundesbank among them.
Greece could also buy back its privately-held bonds on the
market at a deep discount, with gains from the operation
depending on the scope and price. O fficials have spoken of a 10
billion euro buy-back at around 30 cents on the euro, that would
retire around 30 billion euros of debt, al though since the idea
was raised the potential gain has fallen as prices have risen.
But the preparatory document from last week said that the
120 percent target could not be reached in 2020, only two years
later, unless ministers accept losses on their loans to Athens,
provide additional financing or force private creditors into
selling Greek debt at a discount.
The latest analysis for the ministers showed the debt could
come down to 125 percent of GDP in 2020, one euro zone official
with insight into the talks said.
FORGIVING OFFICIAL LOANS?
German central bank governor Jens Weidmann has suggested
that Greece could "earn" a reduction in debt it owes to euro
zone governments in a few years if it diligently implements all
the agreed reforms. The European Commission backs that view.
An opinion poll published on Monday showed Greece's
anti-bailout SYRIZA party with a four-percent lead over the
Conservatives who won election in June, adding to uncertainty
over the future of reforms.
German paper Welt am Sonntag said on Sunday that euro zone
ministers were considering a write-down of official loans for
Greece from 2015, but gave no sources, and a euro zone official
said such an option was never seriously discussed.