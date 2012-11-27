* Deal removes biggest euro zone state default risk for now
* Ministers want Greek debt below 110 pct/GDP in 2022
* German, Dutch, Finnish lawmakers must endorse deal
By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 The Greek government and
financial markets were cheered on Tuesday by an agreement
between euro zone finance ministers and the International
Monetary Fund to reduce Greece's debt, paving the way for the
release of urgently needed aid loans.
The deal, clinched at the third attempt after weeks of
wrangling, removes the biggest risk of a sovereign default in
the euro zone for now, ensuring the near-bankrupt country will
stay afloat at least until after a 2013 German general election.
"Tomorrow, a new day starts for all Greeks," Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras told reporters at 3 a.m. in Athens after staying
up to follow the tense Brussels negotiations.
After 12 hours of talks, international lenders agreed on a
package of measures to reduce Greek debt by more than 40 billion
euros, projected to cut it to 124 percent of gross domestic
product by 2020.
In an additional new promise, ministers committed to taking
further steps to lower Greece's debt to "significantly below 110
percent" in 2022.
That was a veiled acknowledgement that some write-off of
loans may be necessary in 2016, the point when Greece is
forecast to reach a primary budget surplus, although Germany and
its northern allies continue to reject such a step publicly.
Analyst Alex White of JP Morgan called it "another moment of
'creative ambiguity' to match the June (EU) Summit deal on
legacy bank assets; i.e. a statement from which all sides can
take a degree of comfort".
The euro strengthened, European shares climbed to
near a three-week high and safe haven German bonds fell on
Tuesday, after the agreement to reduce Greek debt and release
loans to keep the economy afloat.
"The political will to reward the Greek austerity and reform
measures has already been there for a while. Now, this political
will has finally been supplemented by financial support,"
economist Carsten Brzeski of ING said.
PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL
To reduce the debt pile, ministers agreed to cut the
interest rate on official loans, extend the maturity of Greece's
loans from the EFSF bailout fund by 15 years to 30 years, and
grant a 10-year interest repayment deferral on those loans.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Athens had
to come close to achieving a primary surplus, where state income
covers its expenditure, excluding the huge debt repayments.
"When Greece has achieved, or is about to achieve, a primary
surplus and fulfilled all of its conditions, we will, if need
be, consider further measures for the reduction of the total
debt," Schaeuble said.
Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said ministers would
formally approve the release of a major aid instalment needed to
recapitalise Greece's teetering banks and enable the government
to pay wages, pensions and suppliers on Dec. 13 - after those
national parliaments that need to approve the package do so.
The German and Dutch lower houses of parliament and the
Grand Committee of the Finnish parliament have to endorse the
deal. Losing no time, Schaeuble said he had asked German
lawmakers to vote on the package this week.
Greece will receive 43.7 billion euros in four instalments
once it fulfils all conditions. The 34.4 billion euro December
payment will comprise 23.8 billion for banks and 10.6 billion in
budget assistance.
The IMF's share, less than a third of the total, will be
paid out only once a buy-back of Greek debt has occurred in the
coming weeks, but IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
the Fund had no intention of pulling out of the programme.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann welcomed the deal but
said Greece still had a long way to go to get its finances and
economy into shape. Vice Chancellor Michael Spindelegger told
reporters the important thing had been keeping the IMF on board.
"It had threatened to go in a direction that the IMF would
exit Greek financing. This was averted and this is decisive for
us Europeans," he said.
The debt buy-back was the part of the package on which the
least detail was disclosed, to try to avoid giving hedge funds
an opportunity to push up prices. Officials have previously
talked of a 10 billion euro programme to buy debt back from
private investors at about 35 cents in the euro.
The ministers promised to hand back 11 billion euros in
profits accruing to their national central banks from European
Central Bank purchases of discounted Greek government bonds in
the secondary market.
BETTER FUTURE
The deal substantially reduces the risk of a Greek exit from
the single currency area, unless political turmoil were to bring
down Samaras's pro-bailout coalition and pass power to radical
leftists or rightists.
The biggest opposition party, the hard left SYRIZA, which
now leads Samaras's centre-right New Democracy in opinion polls,
dismissed the deal and said it fell short of what was needed to
make Greece's debt affordable.
Greece, where the euro zone's debt crisis erupted in late
2009, is proportionately the currency area's most heavily
indebted country, despite a big cut this year in the value of
privately-held debt. Its economy has shrunk by nearly 25 percent
in five years.
Negotiations had been stalled over how Greece's debt,
forecast to peak at 190-200 percent of GDP in the coming two
years, could be cut to a more bearable 120 percent by 2020.
The agreed figure fell slightly short of that goal, and the
IMF insisted that euro zone ministers should make a firm
commitment to further steps to reduce the debt if Athens
faithfully implements its budget and reform programme.
The main question remains whether Greek debt can become
affordable without euro zone governments having to write off
some of the loans they have made to Athens.
Germany and its northern European allies have hitherto
rejected any idea of forgiving official loans to Athens, but
European Union officials believe that line may soften after next
September's German general election.
Schaeuble told reporters that it was legally impossible for
Germany and other countries to forgive debt while simultaneously
giving new loan guarantees. That did not explicitly preclude
debt relief at a later stage, once Greece completes its
adjustment programme and no longer needs new loans.
But senior conservative German lawmaker Gerda Hasselfeldt
said there was no legal possibility for a debt "haircut" for
Greece in the future either.
At Germany's insistence, earmarked revenue and aid payments
will go into a strengthened "segregated account" to ensure that
Greece services its debts.
A source familiar with IMF thinking said a loan write-off
once Greece has fulfilled its programme would be the simplest
way to make its debt viable, but other methods such as forgoing
interest payments, or lending at below market rates and
extending maturities could all help.
German central bank governor Jens Weidmann has suggested
that Greece could "earn" a reduction in debt it owes to euro
zone governments in a few years if it diligently implements all
the agreed reforms. The European Commission backs that view.
The ministers agreed to reduce interest on already extended
bilateral loans in stages from the current 150 basis points
above financing costs to 50 bps.