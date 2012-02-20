DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Private sector negotiatiors have proposed accepting a bigger loss on their Greek bonds to help plug a funding gap, two senior euro zone sources said on Monday, as euro zone finance ministers inched towards agreeing a second bailout for the debt laden country.
Asked on Monday what private sector negotiatiors, represented by the Institute of International Finance, had proposed during a meeting in Brussels to help fund further debt relief for Greece, one source said "a higher haircut", but declined to give further details.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers interrupted their meeting and senior representatives of the euro zone and Greece met with the negotiators for the private creditors to find ways to renegotiate a debt swap on Greek bonds.
Agreement with the private sector is a critical element in trying to reduce Greece's debts to about 120 percent of GDP by 2020, a target agreed with the IMF, ECB and European Commission. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Julien Toyer)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday gave swaps dealers a six-month grace period to comply with a variation margin rule that becomes effective March 1, saying most companies are unprepared for the change.