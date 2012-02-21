BRUSSELS Feb 21 Greece intends to launch
a bond swap with the private sector aimed at reducing its debts
by more than 100 billion euros from Wednesday, Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos said after a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Tuesday.
"From tomorrow morning, we start this procedure, which we
expect to be effectively completed, in its biggest part, in the
second week of March and fully and formally completed in the
first week of April," he told reporters.
The private sector bond swap is part of a series of
operations that Greece is carrying out under a new, 130 billion
euro financing agreement with the euro zone and IMF that aims to
cut its debt-to-GDP ratio from 160 percent to 120 percent by
2020.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Luke Baker)