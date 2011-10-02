BRUSSELS Oct 3 Euro zone finance ministers will
discuss ways to leverage their EFSF bailout fund on Monday and
put pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms to
try to get its economy growing again, euro zone officials said.
Finance ministers from the 17 countries sharing the euro
meet in Luxembourg after Athens acknowledged it would miss
fiscal targets set as conditions for continued emergency funding
this year from the European Union and International Monetary
Fund.
Greece said on Sunday that the budget deficit this year
would be 8.5 percent of gross domestic product, missing a 7.6
percent target agreed in the bailout that saved it from
bankruptcy. It would also miss next year's deficit target in
terms of percentage of GDP -- 6.8 percent instead of 6.5 -- but
would meet it in nominal terms.
Athens blames its failure to meet EU/IMF deficit targets on
the worse-than-forecast contraction of the economy, while its
lenders say failure to push through structural reforms is also
largely to blame.
"We will be pressing the Greek finance minister to do some
more tough talking about the implementation of reforms at home,"
said one euro zone official involved in the preparation of the
meeting.
"Greece would be well advised not only to announce but also
to implement reforms," the official said.
To avoid bankruptcy, Greece needs the next, 8 billion euro
($11 billion) tranche of emergency aid from the EU and the
International Monetary Fund -- otherwise it could run out of
money to pay state wage bills within weeks.
Euro zone ministers will not decide on Monday whether the
next tranche should be paid out, leaving that decision to the
next meeting on Oct. 13.
Officials expect the next tranche will be paid, because the
euro zone will not be ready to cope with the fallout of a Greek
default until its bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), gets its new powers of market intervention
ratified in the next two weeks.
Even then, however, while the 440 billion euro fund will be
able to buy government bonds from the market, recapitalise banks
and extend precautionary credit to sovereigns, it may not have
enough cash to cope with all the financing needs.
Euro zone ministers will therefore also discuss on Monday
way to increase the firepower of the fund through leveraging,
without increasing guarantees that back the fund's borrowing,
but no decision is expected yet.
"The ministers on Monday will come closer to a solution, but
not to a conclusion," the euro zone official said.
The leveraging idea, suggested by the United States, has
some opponents in the euro zone, who fear it could lead to
higher liabilities for euro zone countries above the 780 billion
euros in current EFSF guarantees, or downgrades of either the
AAA-rated EFSF or its triple-A guarantors.
Officials said only options that would not lead to a
downgrade would be examined.
Among the ideas under consideration is allowing the EFSF to
refinance itself at the ECB's liquidity operations for banks.
The EFSF could also guarantee to cover a percentage of potential
losses investors could incur in case of a hypothetical sovereign
default.
Any solution, however, should not require another round of
ratification, officials said, because policy-makers realised how
difficult and lengthy the process was given the growing
opposition to bailouts in many euro zone countries.
The ministers will also decide who will replace Juergen
Stark on the European Central Bank Executive Board. Stark
resigned citing personal reasons although sources said it was
mainly over his opposition to the ECB undertaking on the task of
buying government bonds.
Ministers will discuss changes to euro zone economic
governance, prepared for the Oct. 17 summit of EU leaders by the
European Commission, the Eurogroup and the President of the
European Council Herman van Rompuy.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)