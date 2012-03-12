* Finance ministers to approve second Greek bailout
* Ministers to grill Spain on bid to soften deficit targets
* Euro bailout fund size to be discussed, no decision likely
yet
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 12 Euro zone finance
ministers will sign off on a second bailout package for Greece
on Monday and shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks
set to violate newly-agreed EU budget rules by missing its
deficit target again this year.
The bloc's original problem debtor, Greece, swapped its
privately held bonds over the weekend for new, longer maturity
paper with less than half the nominal value, slashing more than
100 billion euros ($130 billion) from its debt.
This paves the way for euro zone ministers to give the final
go-ahead to a 130-billion-euro package to finance Athens through
2014, after they decided on Friday that Greece - its economy
shrunk by repeated austerity measures - had met all their
conditions.
But as Greece's financial problems shed some urgency, Spain
has thrown down a new challenge. After announcing the previous
government missed its 2011 budget deficit target by a
significant margin, the new administration added it would not
meet the agreed deficit goal for this year either.
"Spain will be subject to serious discussion today, both
because of the method and the substance of their announcement,"
said one euro zone official involved in the preparation of the
ministers' discussions.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, was quick to
impose austerity measures to protect itself from the euro debt
crisis. It planned to cut its budget shortfall to 6 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011, but reported an 8.5
percent shortfall instead. In 2012, it was to cut the deficit to
4.4 percent, according to a path agreed with EU finance
ministers.
But with unemployment at 23 percent and rising, Spain's new
government announced earlier this month that it would aim only
for a cut to 5.8 percent, while still maintaining a 2013 goal of
3.0 percent.
"They will have to be questioned, I think there are no real
reasons for missing the target this year," a second euro zone
official involved in the preparations said.
The European Commission expects Spain's economy to contract
1 percent this year after growth of 0.7 percent in 2011, a sharp
downward revision from the last forecast of 0.7 percent growth.
"The worse deficit performance in 2011 is not due to worse
growth, but to lax fiscal policy," a third euro zone official
said. "And catching up in 2012 is then hampered by the poor
expected growth, so solutions are not easy."
CREDIBILITY OF RULES VS ECONOMIC SENSE
Euro zone officials are worried that allowing Spain to
soften this year's target would create a dangerous precedent and
undermine the credibility of the European Union's recently
sharpened budget rules.
Belgium at the weekend said it was sticking to its deficit
goals and came up with nearly 2 billion euros of extra spending
cuts to make the target, putting pressure on Spain to stick to
its agreed plan. Portugal is also fixed on meeting its targets.
A more strict Stability and Growth Pact, which came into
force in December, envisages fines for euro zone countries like
Spain which are already running deficits above the EU ceiling of
3 percent of GDP and missing their deficit reduction targets.
It will be difficult for Spain's ministers to explain why
the country should get gentler treatment than other member
states.
On the other hand, forcing more austerity on a country
already in recession could be difficult to justify economically
and Spain insists it will meet the ultimate target of bringing
the deficit down to 3 percent in 2013.
"Spain will be a very difficult case," the first official
said. "The 2013 deficit reduction target will have to be
ensured," they said, adding that more data and clarifications
were needed to decide whether the European Commission should
fine Spain.
The euro zone is keen for Spain to cut its deficit to show
markets that it is serious about putting its public finances in
order and to ease concerns that more countries will be forced to
ask for euro zone emergency financing.
After two years when the EU has preached budget pain as the
only cure for the excessive spending that fuelled the sovereign
debt crisis, showing leniency to Spain would be tantamount to
waving a red flag in front of sceptical financial markets.
The ministers will discuss whether to allow their temporary
and permanent bailout funds, the EFSF and ESM respectively, to
run alongside each other for a year from July, with a maximum
joint capacity of around 750 billion euros.
But a decision on this is likely to be made only at another
meeting at the end of the month.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)