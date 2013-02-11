BRUSSELS Feb 11 Cyprus's finance minister drew
no clear support from his euro zone peers on Monday for his
refusal to impose losses on bank depositors as part of the
country's bailout programme.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said after the
Eurogroup meeting that no measures should be ruled out to
stabilise exchange rates, calling for action to counter
volatility in the euro.
Following are comments following a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers:
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"It seems important to me that a currency should reflect
economic fundamentals. It's up to the market to do it... If
markets function well then it should be possible for an exchange
rate to reflect the fundamentals of the economy. We are going to
be careful to eliminate exchange rate volatility."
"This is not about, to be clear, calling for pressure on the
European Central Bank, or I don't know what intervention or
pushing for a currency war."
"We really have to take strong action at the international
level for stability and then all instruments can be used but in
a coordinated manner."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"We reassured each other that we'd stick to the line on
exchange rate questions that we've always had internationally,
that we agreed at G20 and G7 levels, that exchange rates should
not be manipulated, that too high flexibility is of course
dangerous ... We will urge at the G20 meeting in Moscow that
(that is agreed also) in the G20 framework."
"The exchange rate problems don't just exist in and with the
euro but there are concerns with other big currencies."
SCHAEUBLE (on Cyprus)
"First of all we need the elections in Cyprus ... We said
clearly one more time that Cyprus needs to use an independent
institution to reliably document the implementation of money
laundering standards. That's a central point."
"If we ever do talk about a programme, then more must be
reached on the question of money laundering. There is no need to
decide yet. That may show in March."
SCHAEUBLE (on ESM bank recapitalisation)
"All were in agreement that the ESM was primarily created to
be a rescue mechanism that should stabilise the confidence of
financial markets in the common currency. The ESM is primarily
there in order not to be used, but to create confidence and for
that it needs a certain level of lending capacity."
"Therefore what can be used for banking capitalisation is
limited anyway, especially as we know that the funds used for
banking recapitalisation must be backed by more capital because
the rating agencies have pointed that out."
"We all agree it's primarily about the tax payer not taking
the risks of the banks in the step-by-step division of the risks
of the states from those of the financial sector."
EUROGROUP CHAIR JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM (On currency)
"It was part of our discussion."
"The main conclusion was it should be discussed in the G20
this weekend."
DIJSSELBLOEM (On Cyprus)
"Tonight where Cyprus is concerned we zoomed in on the issue
of anti-money laundering and didn't go into any possible, or not
possible, elements of a programme so I can't go into these
elements with you."
DIJSSELBLOEM (On Cyprus anti-money laundering measures)
"We agreed that an independent assessment conducted by a
private sector firm is required and we requested the Troika and
Cyprus to agree on the terms of reference for such an assessment
within a week."
DIJSSELBLOEM (on ESM direct recapitalisation)
"On the capacity issue, in order to preserve the ESM
capacity for other instruments and the ESM high credit rating,
we agreed to explore the possiblity of defining limits for the
various ESM instruments. We agreed that the ESM should strive to
maximize efficiency and provide the highest capacity for direct
recapitalisation without putting additional strain on national
budgets."
"In particular, we agreed to explore options where private
capital could be attracted alongside the ESM capital injections
in order to maximize the direct recap capacity."
"We will continue to discuss other important issues related
to the direct recap instrument at our next meetings and aim to
finalise the operational framework by June."
DIJSSELBLOEM (on Ireland)
"We will discuss at our next meeting in March how best to
support Ireland as well as Portugal in successfully exiting its
programme and fully returning to market financing."
Earlier comments by ministers arriving at the meeting.
CYPRUS FINANCE MINISTER VASSOS SHIARLY
"I would say that the bail-in of depositors is a grossly
exaggerated possibility, unlikely to happen, we will not accept
it under any circumstances and I don't think it creates any way
forward."
"At the last meeting we have agreed there would be an MOU
(memorandum of understanding) in March after the elections. We
have managed to maintain a stable position in Cyprus, we have
not requested any financial sasistance from anybody, we are
maintaining the fiscal as well as the borrowing needs of the
country without any external assistance, we will continue to do
so and I believe with the Eurogroup we will be able to find a
solution and a programme by the end of March."
LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER LUC FRIEDEN (On the euro)
"I find the question extremely interesting since a year ago,
everyone was asking, at least people in Brussels, if the euro
was going to survive. I note that today that certain people find
the euro too strong. So it is the best sign that the euro
exists, that the euro will survive, that the euro is a stable
currency ... I am very glad that we have stabilised the euro ...
(The euro's exchange rate) "doesn't worry me excessively."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER (on euro strength)
"This is mainly decided by the market ... I find an
artificial weakening unnecessary. We are in a good way now. In
my view the excitement about the euro is unjustified right now."
