* Euro zone aims for end-Nov to have EFSF leveraged
* IMF seen welcome in EFSF leveraging process
* Fate of next Greek aid tranche to be discussed Mon
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 7 Euro zone finance ministers will
speed up work on strengthening their bailout fund on Monday to
enhance its market credibility by the end of November, a month
early, as concern grows about Italy, euro zone officials said.
Euro zone leaders agreed last week to scale up the 440
billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to
convince markets they can prevent Italy and Spain from being
swept up by the sovereign debt crisis which has already claimed
Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The agreement of the leaders of the 17 countries using the
euro to leverage the EFSF by 4-5 times still needs, however,
technical details to be provided by finance ministers before the
EFSF's bigger firepower can be demonstrated to markets.
"The original plan was to have the details ready by the end
of the year," one euro zone official said.
"But there is a clear sense that we have to accelerate the
finalisation of the technical details, because tensions in the
markets have increased after the last Greek episode and we don't
know what may happen next," the official said.
"Considering the pressure on countries like Italy, which
presents an enormous challenge, there is a sense we need to have
it (leveraged EFSF) ready already by the end of this month," the
official said.
Greece sparked panic in the market and shocked fellow euro
zone countries by announcing last Monday it would call a
referendum to seek citizens' approval for an emergency financing
package that euro zone governments, private investors and the
IMF agreed on after tortuous talks on Oct. 27.
Greece has since dropped the referendum plan and its
politicians agreed on Sunday to form a unity government to enact
the unpopular 130 billion euro package. [ID:nL6E7M601O]
But markets are worried about how the euro zone debt crisis
will develop and yields of Italy's benchmark 10-year bonds
IT10YT=TWEB rose to 6.39 percent on Friday, from 5.88 percent
on Oct. 27.
Many economists believe that once yields rise above 7
percent, the financing costs for a government become too high
and a country is forced to ask for a bailout.
"The pressure on Italy is quite significant if you look at
how the yields have increased over the last days -- it is
worrying," a second euro zone official said.
"All the parties agree there is a need to accelerate the
work on the leveraging of the EFSF," the official said.
ITALY, GREECE TO REPORT TO EUROGROUP
Italy's Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti will tell his
fellow euro zone colleagues how Rome plans to implement a list
of reform commitments made in late October, including public
asset sales, a change to employment laws and a pension reform.
The implementation of the reforms, which are to boost
Italy's weak growth and make it a more credible borrower in the
eyes of the market, will also be monitored by the International
Monetary Fund.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos is to brief the
Eurogroup on the latest developments in Athens, where Prime
Minister George Papanadreou agreed to step down to allow a unity
government to be formed to push through the bailout deal.
Party leaders have yet to announce who will replace him.
The European Union wants the Greek parliament to approve the
emergency financing package for Athens agreed on Oct. 27, before
any more euro zone loans are disbursed to Greece.
Athens must get the next, 8 billion euro tranche of aid
before mid-December, if it is to stave off bankruptcy.
"After the presentation from Mr. Venizelos there will be a
discussion what will happen with the next tranche of aid. As
long as there is uncertainty about the commitment of the Greek
authorities, the money cannot be paid," the official said.
More input to the discussions on Monday on EFSF leveraging
will come from the summit of G20 biggest economies in Cannes on
Nov 3-4, where interest in details of the idea was high, and
from a visit to Asia by EFSF Chief Executive Klaus Regling.
Existing and planned EFSF lending commitments leave around
250 billion euros in the fund, which the euro zone wants
leveraged to a headline figure of around 1.0 trillion euros.
Euro zone leaders want this done by offering first-loss
guarantees to purchasers of euro zone debt in the primary market
or via a special purpose vehicle that would be set up in the
coming weeks and which would aim to attract investment from
countries like China or Brazil, possibly via the International
Monetary Fund.
IMF ROLE IN EFSF LEVERAGING
An IMF official, possibly the head of the fund's European
department Antonio Borges, will take part in the meeting of the
Eurogroup on Monday.
"The involvement of the IMF in EFSF leveraging is not yet
decided, but it is important that they can have a say," the
first official said.
Markets had hoped that some cash rich emerging market powers
like China or Brazil would invest in the EFSF's special purpose
vehicle and were disappointed on Friday when German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said after a meeting of leaders of the G20 biggest
economies that few countries were ready to contribute.
But some euro zone officials said the lack of concrete
investment declarations so far could have been due to lack of
agreed details about the project, since many G20 leaders were
interested in the idea and asking for details.
Some countries could be more willing to invest in such a
venture through the IMF, rather than directly, officials said.
"Frankly, it looks more like our international partners want
IMF involvement, because IMF involvement is a way for others to
get involved," the first official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philippa Fletcher)