Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $3.5 bln stake in P&G - CNBC
Feb 14 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has bought a stake worth about $3.5 billion in Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported, citing sources.
BRUSSELS Jan 24 Euro zone finance ministers and officials met in Brussels to discuss terms of a Greek debt restructuring as part of a second bailout package for Athens and rejected an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure those debts, officials said, sending negotiators back to the drawing board.
For comments after their talks click on
Feb 14 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has bought a stake worth about $3.5 billion in Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported, citing sources.
BOSTON, Feb 14 The Massachusetts state pension fund, which invests roughly $5 billion in hedge funds, has pulled money out of Brevan Howard, one of the industry's most prominent firms, a spokesman for the pension fund confirmed on Tuesday.
* Medovex Corp- on February 9 entered into a unit purchase agreement with selected accredited investors - sec filing