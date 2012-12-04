By Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Dec 4 France's Pierre Moscovici
emerged as a candidate to become the new chairman of euro zone
finance ministers on Tuesday, as policymakers scrambled to fill
a power vacuum left by Jean-Claude Juncker's planned year-end
departure.
Juncker's announcement that he would no longer preside over
the Eurogroup, the influential monthly council of finance
ministers, after year-end or early 2013 has given policymakers
just four weeks to agree on a successor to head one of the most
powerful committees in the EU.
The Eurogroup has taken or prepared some of the most
important decisions in the bloc's debt crisis over the past
three years, such as Greece's debt restructuring, the creation
of euro zone emergency funds and bailouts of Ireland and
Portugal.
"Moscovici is the front runner now but it really remains
completely open," one euro zone source involved in the talks
told Reuters. "There is some opposition against him though."
Asked about the job on the sidelines of a EU finance
ministers meeting, Moscovici said he was "surprised and
flattered" to be considered a potential candidate but added:
"I'm not here to talk about that."
In addition to other potential candidates mentioned in
connection with the job earlier this year, some have called for
a head of government to run the Eurogroup, rather than a finance
minister.
For many years, Juncker had both roles in Luxembourg, giving
him particular clout in discussions. He has headed the group
since 2005.
Asked if she would want the job, Austrian Finance Minister
Maria Fekter said: "That's a position for a head of government
and as you know I'm not a head of government. The bosses will
decide how they want to handle this."
Juncker's double role created a convenient link between the
euro zone's 17 finance ministers and its heads of state and
government, who ultimately make the most important decisions. By
sitting on the committees for both finance ministers and
leaders, Juncker was able to act as a bridge between the two.
The EU treaty does not set any conditions for the head of
the Eurogroup, saying only that the person must be chosen by
euro zone finance ministers via a majority vote and will serve
for a renewable 2-1/2-year term.
Earlier this year, when it looked as if Juncker might step
down, several names were put forward as potential successors,
including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Finnish
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, who is a former finance minister,
and Mario Monti, the caretaker prime minister of Italy.
Senior German conservative lawmaker Michael Fuchs said on
Tuesday that Schaeuble should be the next head of the Eurogroup
because Germany puts up 27 percent of the financing for the euro
zone bailout funds.
"The Germans should have someone at the top who can control
this," Fuchs, the deputy leader of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives in the Bundestag lower house, told
Reuters at her Christian Democrats' party congress in Hanover.
"I would be happy if it were Schaeuble," he said.
Germany already has one official at the top of an European
institution with Klaus Regling heading the European Stability
Mechanism and the EU traditionally tries to divide up its key
posts between member nations.
"Schaeuble does not stand a chance anymore," the source
said, adding new Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem and
Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden as potential options
for their ability to build consensus and economic expertise.
Financial markets play close attention to comments made by
finance ministers ahead of each Eurogroup meeting, and markets
and the euro frequently move sharply on the basis of what
is agreed or likely to be agreed among the ministers.