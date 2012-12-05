DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
BERLIN Dec 5 The future chairman of the Eurogroup, the influential committee of euro zone finance ministers, has to be an acting finance minister, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The statues of the rules of the Eurogroup envisage that it has to be an acting finance minister," a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said in a regular news conference.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday he would step down as Eurogroup chief at the end of this year or early next, giving policymakers just four weeks to find a successor to fill a potential power vacuum.
He had been both finance minister and prime minister when he was originally appointed.
