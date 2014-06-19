* ESM chief Regling says turnaround in market mood
surprising
* Regling cautions against 'overreaction' in markets
LUXEMBOURG, June 19 Investor enthusiasm for euro
zone debt could be abruptly reversed and governments should not
bank on borrowing costs remaining super-low, one of the bloc's
senior economic officials warned on Thursday.
The comments from the head of the European Stability
Mechanism, the euro zone's rescue fund, come weeks after the
European Central Bank issued a similar warning.
"Everybody is surprised how quickly conditions have
improved," Klaus Regling told journalists ahead of a meeting of
ministers from the 18 countries using the euro.
"One must worry a little bit that this happens so quickly
... that we may see some overreaction in markets. This may
create room for backlash eventually," he said.
With the financial crisis over and fears of a break-up of
the euro all but forgotten, governments in highly indebted
countries from Italy to Ireland are finding it ever easier and
cheaper to borrow.
European stock markets have seen stellar gains with those in
Germany hitting record highs. Even Greece, which defaulted on a
large swathe of its national debt just over two years ago, has
started borrowing from investors again.
"All industrialised countries benefit from low interest
rates," said Regling, cautioning governments against relying on
the costs of borrowing staying so low.
Regling's remarks chimed with those of Germany's finance
minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said that he was more concerned
about a new property price bubble than he was about the threat
to the economy of falling prices or deflation.
"I'm more concerned about bubbles building, such as in the
real estate sector, if we have too much liquidity," Schaeuble
said.
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by
John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)