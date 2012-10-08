METALS-London copper prices drop on China regulation concerns
BRUSSELS Oct 8 Euro zone finance ministers signed off on a further tranche of financial aid to Portugal on Monday and said the country was working hard to put in place the budget cuts and structural economic adjustments demanded of it.
In a statement following a meeting in Luxembourg, the Eurogroup, made up of the finance ministers of the 17 euro zone countries, said Lisbon was carrying out its reforms faster than expected and was broadly on track to meet its goals. It has been given an extra year to meet its deficit targets.
"The Eurogroup notes with satisfaction that the government's active preparation of a return to the financial markets in 2013 has recently been met with success," it said, adding that it had approved the next disbursement of 800 million euros from the eurozone's temporary EFSF bailout fund.
A further 3.5 billion euros from the eurozone and the IMF is expected to be disbursed at the end of the month, it said.
The Eurogroup also welcomed the Portuguese government's decision to backtrack on a plan to increase the social security burden on employees, an initiative that had met with widespread popular unrest.
"The Eurogroup welcomes the determined action the government hastaken to swiftly replace the originally envisaged shift in social security contributions by alternative measures."
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities giant Glencore expects its debt to core earnings ratio to fall below 1.5 times in 2017, well below its recently lowered long-term target of 2 times, as commodities prices rise, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air will launch in Europe in May, targeting people who fly business-class in a potential challenge to the continent's traditional airlines. Surf Air Europe will start connecting London to Zurich and Ibiza, operating a subscription model where customers pay a 1,750 pound ($2,180) monthly fee for unlimited travel. It will later add routes to Cannes, Munich and Milan, Surf Air Europe Chief Executive Simon Talling-Smith said.