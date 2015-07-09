AMSTERDAM, July 9 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem has no plans to withdraw his re-election bid, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister, is seeking another 2.5 year term in a race against Spaniard Luis de Guindos.

As Eurogroup head, Dijsselbloem has represented European creditors in negotiations with Greece over its bailout packages. A new president is due to be elected on Monday as Dijsselbloem's term expires on July 21.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)