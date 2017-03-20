Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
BRUSSELS, March 20 Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, believes his term as Dutch finance minister will come to an end after the Dutch election, leaving open what will happen to his Eurogroup position.
"My party lost the elections and the chances of us being part of the next coalition government are extremely slim. So, let's be realistic, my term as minister of finance will most likely come to an end. I don't know when that is," Dijsselbloem told a news conference in Brussels on Monday.
"My (Eurogroup) term now ends in January 2018. Whether there is a gap between the end of the caretaker period and January, I don't know. What should happen at that moment is not for me to say," he added. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
LONDON, June 15 Sterling fell half a percent against a broadly stronger dollar in morning trade in London on Thursday, with weak retail sales numbers and concerns about efforts to form a new minority government driving it back below $1.27.
LONDON, June 15 Britain's ruling Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party have yet to agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's government, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources.