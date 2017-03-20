BRUSSELS, March 20 Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, believes his term as Dutch finance minister will come to an end after the Dutch election, leaving open what will happen to his Eurogroup position.

"My party lost the elections and the chances of us being part of the next coalition government are extremely slim. So, let's be realistic, my term as minister of finance will most likely come to an end. I don't know when that is," Dijsselbloem told a news conference in Brussels on Monday.

"My (Eurogroup) term now ends in January 2018. Whether there is a gap between the end of the caretaker period and January, I don't know. What should happen at that moment is not for me to say," he added. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)