Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
BRUSSELS, March 20 Euro zone finance ministers will discuss over the coming months whether Jeroen Dijsselbloem can complete his term as their chairman if he loses his job as Dutch finance minister following elections there.
Dijsselbloem, whose term runs until January, is highly regarded by the other 18 euro zone finance ministers and by the European Union institutions, but his socialist party suffered heavy losses in parliamentary elections in the Netherlands last week.
It is therefore unclear if Dijsselbloem will remain in the government of liberal Mark Rutte after negotiations on a new coalition.
"My mandate runs until January. The formation of a new coalition government in the Netherlands may take some months. Whether there is a gap between the arrival of a new minister and the end of my mandate is too early to say," Dijsselbloem said.
"If there is a gap in time between those two is up to the Eurogroup to decide how they want to proceed," he told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone ministers. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
LONDON, June 15 Sterling fell half a percent against a broadly stronger dollar in morning trade in London on Thursday, with weak retail sales numbers and concerns about efforts to form a new minority government driving it back below $1.27.
LONDON, June 15 Britain's ruling Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party have yet to agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's government, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources.