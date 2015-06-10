HELSINKI, June 10 Finland's Finance Minister
Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday he was not a candidate for the
job of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, the
Eurogroup, cutting short media speculation he could apply for
the post.
The two official candidates for the powerful position, which
helps shape euro zone economic policy, are the incumbent Jeroen
Dijsselbloem of the Netherlands and Spanish Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos.
"We can stop the speculation, there are two candidates for
the presidency of the Eurogroup both of them are excellent,
very competent and experienced candidates... The person that has
been speculated in Financial Times is not a candidate," Stubb
told a news conference referring to an FT article naming him as
a possible contender.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Jan Strupczewski)