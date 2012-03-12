(Repeats to close alert, no changes to text)
BRUSSELS, March 12 Ministers of finance in
the euro zone issued a statement concerning Spain after a
meeting of the eurogroup on Monday. The text of the terms of
reference on Spain is as follows:
"We discussed the fiscal situation in Spain. We noted the
sizable overrun in the budget execution of 2011, which requires
a larger consolidation effort in 2012. We welcome the commitment
of the Spanish government to meet the 2013 deadline for the
correction of the excessive deficit, bringing the deficit below
3% of GDP."
"We support the Spanish authorities' resolve to adopt the
2012 budget as soon as possible, containing a substantial
consolidation effort, which is backed-up with well-specified
measures ensuring that this correction is credible and
sustainable at all levels of government. The Eurogroup assesses
that the timely correction of the excessive deficit should be
ensured by an additional frontloaded effort of the order of 0,5%
of GDP, beyond what has already been announced by the Spanish
authorities so far, and by an early adoption and strict
implementation of the new mechanisms in the Budget Stability
Law on the monitoring and control of budget compliance at
different levels of government. The Spanish government expressed
its readiness to consider this in the further budgetary
process."
"We stressed the importance of substantial progress made
with structural reforms to boost employment and growth so far,
which would need to be complemented with further efforts in the
areas of product and service markets."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)