* Germany's Schaeuble likely to clinch Eurogroup post -
sources
* Luxembourg's Mersch favourite to get ECB board position
* Spanish woman frontrunner to head euro zone bailout fund
* Appointments may not be finalised until May or June
By Luke Baker and Philipp Halstrick
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, March 27 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is highly likely to become chairman
of the Eurogroup countries, half a dozen officials in Brussels
and other capitals have told Reuters, although a decision may
not be finalised until June.
The appointment would give Germany control over the agenda
of monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers, although
conversely it might also cramp Schaeuble's style as he would
have to act on behalf of all 17 euro area countries.
The position is one of the most influential in European
decision-making and would institutionalise German leadership in
the battle to resolve the sovereign debt crisis.
It is also one of a series of interconnected posts,
including a key position within the European Central Bank, which
are up for grabs.
The main question mark was over Schaeuble's appetite for the
job but one source who has worked closely with him for years
said he wanted it.
A senior EU official with direct knowledge of the
decision-making process said that in theory Luxembourg Prime
Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, the current Eurogroup chairman,
was still in the running, but Juncker has repeatedly said he
does not want to continue and his candidacy is not considered
viable.
"If Schaeuble wants the post, then he's definitely going to
get it," the official said.
Juncker has held the job for 7-1/2 years and has
consistently complained about health issues and tiredness after
two years of trying to resolve the sovereign debt crisis.
Sources in Berlin said the German finance ministry was
already making arrangements for Schaeuble to take over the
responsibilities of organising the Eurogroup, which officials
say demands anything up to three hours of extra work a day.
"Berlin recently received very positive signals from
Brussels and other European capitals," an official close to the
finance ministry told Reuters.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the issue at a
meeting in Copenhagen this weekend. While they may informally
endorse Schaeuble then, his appointment is part of a wider
package of jobs that need to be filled and the puzzle is
unlikely to be completed until May or June.
The most critical of the other posts to be filled is a seat
on the ECB board. That is widely expected to go to Luxembourg
central bank governor Yves Mersch, sources say, with Spain
having effectively withdrawn its candidate.
Mersch is seen as a traditionalist sympathetic with the
German approach to monetary policymaking.
The other two positions are the head of the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the head of the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the permanent euro zone
bailout fund that will come into force from July.
Germany's Thomas Mirow is the outgoing head of the EBRD,
which unlike the other posts is not a euro zone position but one
that represents all 27 EU countries and 35 others. As a result,
that appointment has been de-linked from the others.
There are five candidates to take over the EBRD job, with
Mirow putting himself forward for a second four-year term
despite not having the backing of the German government.
The other candidates are from Poland, Serbia, Britain and
France. The position has traditionally gone to a French or
German candidate, but officials say that Britain's nominee, Suma
Chakrabarti, is a strong candidate and a frontrunner.
If he were to be selected, it might frustrate France, which
would be left without a position in the latest shake-up of top
EU jobs. France is pushing to hold off on a final decision until
after presidential elections are over in early May.
SPANISH BID
The officials Reuters has spoken to say Spain will get the
post of ESM chief, and Madrid has said it wants to appoint a
woman to the position. The leading name circulating is Belen
Romana Garcia, a former director of the Spanish treasury and
former board member of the Bank of Spain.
"The most likely scenario at this moment seems that Germany
gets the Eurogroup, Spain the ESM, Luxembourg the ECB job and a
Brit gets the EBRD," said a euro zone official who, like the
others Reuters has spoken to, asked not be quoted because of the
delicacy of what ultimately are political discussions.
"The issue will be discussed at the informal Ecofin in
Copenhagen because it is when ministers are to decide on the ECB
job and that is linked to the rest. Juncker seems to genuinely
be tired of the Eurogroup job, he has been doing it for a long
time."
While Schaeuble is an experienced and respected finance
minister, his appointment to head the Eurogroup would not be
universally welcomed as he has frequently adopted hardline
positions during the debt crisis that have aggravated some
countries, such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
It is also not clear how comfortable Herman Van Rompuy, the
president of the European Council and the head of euro zone
heads of state, will feel if Schaeuble does get the job.
Officials close to Van Rompuy have indicated that he would
rather not have someone too outspoken as head of the Eurogroup
as it could establish rival power centres sending contradictory
messages to markets.
Appointing Schaeuble as head the Eurogroup would also
increase German policymaking influence, with Germans already
serving in senior positions at the Eurogroup Working Group, the
European Investment Bank and the euro zone's temporary bailout
fund, the EFSF.
"These jobs are about perception and national pride," a
senior official in Brussels said. "Initially the idea was to
find a national and political equilibrium among the jobs but
that is now proving hard to stick to."
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Julien
Toyer in Madrid and Annika Breidthardt in Berlin. Writing by
Luke Baker, editing by Mike Peacock)