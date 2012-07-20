BRIEF-UK'S CMA says to look at undertakings offer over SSCP-Acorn deal
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
LUXEMBOURG, July 20 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers formally accepted on Friday a memorandum of understanding with Spain, which will allow Madrid to borrow up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise its banks, Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden said.
"We have formalised what we discussed in the past two Eurogroup meetings. We have formally approved the memorandum that lays out the conditions under which Spain can be lent money for the recapitalisation of its banks," Frieden told reporters.
"The approval of all 17 ministers is there, and that means that the programme can continue. Money will not flow immediately, because work on the analysis of the specific banks is ongoing." (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Recurrent tensions between Greece and its official sector creditors are already reflected in Greece's sovereign rating, which has been at or below 'CCC' for nearly two years, Fitch Ratings says. Our sovereign credit assessment is underpinned by our assumption that the second review of Greece's third bailout programme will be completed well ahead of July, maintaining access to official funding. The IMF e
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: