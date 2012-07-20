* Euro zone ministers approve Spain bank bailout agreement
* Precise size of euro zone loan to Spain to be fixed in
Sept
* Spain must also abide by budget deficit reduction, reforms
plans
* Spanish public increasingly unhappy with austerity
(Adds Eurogroup, Commission statements)
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 20 Euro zone finance ministers
approved the terms of a loan of up to 100 billion euros ($123
billion) for Spain to recapitalise its banks on Friday, but the
exact size of the support will only be determined in September.
In a conference call, ministers signed off on a detailed
memorandum of understanding with Spain spelling out the terms of
the aid, which will be fully disbursed by the end of 2013.
But before Spain can decide exactly how much money it needs,
it must see the results of in-depth audits of its banking
sector, which is riddled with bad property loans.
"Ministers unanimously agreed today to grant financial
assistance for the recapitalisation of financial institutions in
response to the Spanish authorities' request," the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers said in a statement.
"The specific amount will be determined based on a thorough
bottom-up assessment of capital needs for individual banks,
which has been launched and is expected to be finalised in
September."
The bank rescue, and fresh austerity measures and looser
fiscal targets agreed with Madrid, are aimed at avoiding a full
sovereign bailout that the euro zone could barely afford.
In return for the loan, Spain will have to restructure its
banking sector and its assets, and improve governance and
regulation, the Eurogroup statement said.
But Madrid will also have to honour its government deficit
reduction targets and commitments on structural reforms and
rebalancing of its economy, undertaken under separate procedures
of the European Union. That will prove tough, particularly with
the country's powerful regions unable or unwilling to rein in
their own spending to cut their debts.
"Progress in these areas will be closely and regularly
reviewed in parallel with the financial sector conditionality,"
the ministers added.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
stressed Spain was expected to bring its budget deficit below 3
percent of GDP in a sustainable manner by 2014 and to adopt
structural reforms prescribed by the European Commission.
"The explicit link between these obligations and the
sectoral programme is deliberate and pertinent," Rehn said.
Speaking after the ministers' call, Luxembourg's Finance
Minister Luc Frieden said: "Money will not flow immediately,
because work on the analysis of the specific banks is ongoing."
Under the bailout memorandum, 14 banking groups that make up
about 90 percent of Spain's banking system will be tested for
their recapitalisation needs.
Madrid expects 30 billion euros in a first tranche of money
that will be available immediately for state-rescued banks that
urgently need funds.
An independent audit from consultancy firms Oliver Wyman and
Roland Berger, published on June 21, showed the banking sector
needed up to 62 billion euros in total.
But a second, more detailed audit, as well as new stress
tests, will help determine precisely how much each bank needs
and in what form - loans or cash.
Spain's three biggest banks - Banco Santander, BBVA
and Caixabank - would not need extra capital
even in a stressed scenario, the independent audit said.
It also said immediate problems were limited to four banks:
Bankia, and CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de
Valencia, the last three of which have been nationalised.
That leaves seven banking groups in the spotlight: Sabadell
, Popular, Ibercaja-Caja3-Liberbank,
Unicaja-CEISS, Kutxabank, Banco Mare Nostrum and
Bankinter.
FOCUS ON SAVINGS BANKS
The money for the capital will be provided by the euro
zone's temporary rescue scheme, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro fund set up in 2010 that has
about 250 billion euros left, not counting the money for Spain.
The EFSF has already been used to support Greece, Ireland
and Portugal, making Spain the fourth euro zone nation to
receive emergency aid in the 2-1/2-year-old crisis.
The EFSF loans to Madrid will have an average maturity of
12.5 years and a maximum of 15 years, with interest rates of
between 3 percent and 4 percent.
Once the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue
fund is operational, probably in September, it will take over
the job of funding Spain's programme.
All Spain's banks will have to increase their core capital
ratios to 9 percent by the end of 2012 and keep them at this
level until the end of 2014. However, the government will review
by December the requirements for setting aside capital to cover
losses on real estate assets.
There will be a special focus on savings banks, or "cajas",
which had close links with local governments and were
responsible for much of the unsustainable lending over the last
decade, and their governance structure will be reviewed.
According to the memorandum, Spanish authorities will
prepare by the end of November a new law to reduce the stakes
that savings banks have in commercial lenders to non-controlling
levels. Banks that are controlled by the cajas and receive state
aid would become listed companies.
The measure is mostly symbolic, applying only to a handful
of banks representing a small share of Spain's banking system,
but a failure to implement it could worry investors.
The document also says holders of hybrid capital and
subordinated debt in state-rescued banks will have to take a
haircut on their investments in order to minimise the cost to
taxpayers of the restructuring.
Hundreds of thousands of small shareholders who bought
instruments such as preference shares are likely to be affected.
The first injection of capital into banks not already
rescued by the state and unable to raise capital by themselves
can be expected by October, after reviews by the Spanish
government and the European Commission.
(Additional reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg; editing
by Mike Peacock and Rex Merrifield)