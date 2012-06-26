BRUSSELS, June 26 Euro zone finance ministers
will hold a teleconference on Wednesday to discuss a request for
emergency lending from Cyprus and the details of a similar
request from Spain, euro zone officials said on Tuesday.
Cyprus might need up to 10 billion euros from euro zone
governments to finance its budget needs and to recapitalise its
banks, which have been hit hard by Greece's debt restructuring.
Jean-Claude Juncker - the president of Eurogroup, as the
euro zone finance ministers are known - said last Thursday that
the ministers would discuss in coming weeks whether euro zone
loans to Madrid would be senior to other Spanish debt.
While Juncker downplayed the importance of the status of the
loans, markets have been selling Spanish bonds on concern that
they would be paid after the euro zone governments in case of a
Spanish default.
