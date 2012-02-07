* Commercial real estate loans to be cut to 25-30 bln euros
* Mortgage activities to be limited to 4-5 core markets
* Bank in discussions with Brussels on restructuring plan
* Plan may fall apart if EU demands tough concessions
(Adds details, background)
By Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Commerzbank
plans to wind down its troubled mortgage bank Eurohypo as
quickly as possible in a bid to lift its share price and free up
capital as regulators demand a thicker cushion to shield
taxpayers, three people close to the bank said.
"By now, only one scenario for Eurohypo remains: run-off.
Some of Eurohypo's assets will be integrated into Commerzbank,
the rest transferred to Commerzbank's internal bad bank, the
Portfolio Restructuring Unit (PRU)," one of the people said,
adding that only a tenth of the original loan book will remain.
The European Commission has asked Commerzbank, Germany's
second biggest lender, to sell Eurohypo by 2014 in return for
allowing an 18-billion-euro bailout in the financial crisis.
As Commerzbank has now given up the hope of finding a buyer
for the unit, it aims to find a swift alternative to stop
Eurohypo from weighing on its share price, the sources said.
However, the plan may still fall apart if the EU asks for
tough concessions in return for agreeing a waiver of the
original order to sell, two further sources said, adding
discussions between the bank, Germany and the EU were ongoing.
Commerzbank and the European Commission declined to comment.
Part of the restructuring plan would be a sale of individual
risky assets. This could also help Commerzbank plug a 5.3
billion euro capital hole that Europe's banking regulator
spotted. The EBA now requires banks to hold core capital of at
least 9 percent as a capital cushion to avoid a repeat of the
2008 crisis that led to massive injections of public funds.
Eurohypo is not yet part of Commerzbank's plans to meet EBA
requirements, but a move to wind it down could help the lender
do so if a worsening of the debt crisis scuppers its capital
raising plans.
"It would make great sense to strike a deal within the first
half of the year, as a Eurohypo solution could be a key element
of a possible 'Plan B' for the recapitalisation of Commerzbank,"
one of the sources said.
GIANT DWARFED
According to the sources, a commercial real estate portfolio
of only 25-30 billion euros ($33-39 billion) would be
transferred from Eurohypo to Commerzbank.
New business would be capped at 5 billion euros annually and
mortgage activities would be limited to 4-5 core markets
including Germany, Poland, Britain and France, the sources said.
They added that distressed real estate loans worth roughly
7.5 billion euros would be put on the block.
"However, it is unclear if the bank will succeed in finding
a buyer for these assets without booking heavy losses, which in
turn would limit the scope of retaining earnings to meet EBA
capital requirements", one of the sources said.
Commerzbank announced last year that Eurohypo would give up
its state financing business.
Eurohypo was formed when Deutsche Bank,
Commerzbank and Dresdner Bank merged their mortgage lenders 10
years ago. Commerzbank then scooped up its rivals' stakes for
4.56 billion euros in 2005.
Eurohypo subsequently aggressively underwrote new business,
inflating its balance sheet to 292 billion euros by 2008 from
240 billion at the time of the merger.
Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in January
the bank would meet EBA requirements by further cutting holdings
of riskier assets and retaining more of its profits.
Commerzbank's capital shortfall mainly stems from the need
to revalue its exposure to Greece and other peripheral European
countries. Most of this sovereign debt was parked at Eurohypo,
which in the first half of 2011 lost 871 million euros due to
writedowns on its sovereign exposure.
At the end of September, Commerzbank had 13 billion euros of
exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy,
Portugal of regulatory changes.
Ratings agency Moody's said in January that Eurohypo's
franchise was fragile, considering possible further credit
losses related to Greece, reliance on Commerzbank for funding
and the impact of regulatory changes.
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
(additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Ilona Wissenbach,
Matthias Sobolewski and Alexander Huebner, editing by Mark
Potter)