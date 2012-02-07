* Commercial real estate loans to be cut to 25-30 bln euros

* Mortgage activities to be limited to 4-5 core markets

* Bank in discussions with Brussels on restructuring plan

* Plan may fall apart if EU demands tough concessions (Adds details, background)

By Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Commerzbank plans to wind down its troubled mortgage bank Eurohypo as quickly as possible in a bid to lift its share price and free up capital as regulators demand a thicker cushion to shield taxpayers, three people close to the bank said.

"By now, only one scenario for Eurohypo remains: run-off. Some of Eurohypo's assets will be integrated into Commerzbank, the rest transferred to Commerzbank's internal bad bank, the Portfolio Restructuring Unit (PRU)," one of the people said, adding that only a tenth of the original loan book will remain.

The European Commission has asked Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, to sell Eurohypo by 2014 in return for allowing an 18-billion-euro bailout in the financial crisis.

As Commerzbank has now given up the hope of finding a buyer for the unit, it aims to find a swift alternative to stop Eurohypo from weighing on its share price, the sources said.

However, the plan may still fall apart if the EU asks for tough concessions in return for agreeing a waiver of the original order to sell, two further sources said, adding discussions between the bank, Germany and the EU were ongoing.

Commerzbank and the European Commission declined to comment.

Part of the restructuring plan would be a sale of individual risky assets. This could also help Commerzbank plug a 5.3 billion euro capital hole that Europe's banking regulator spotted. The EBA now requires banks to hold core capital of at least 9 percent as a capital cushion to avoid a repeat of the 2008 crisis that led to massive injections of public funds.

Eurohypo is not yet part of Commerzbank's plans to meet EBA requirements, but a move to wind it down could help the lender do so if a worsening of the debt crisis scuppers its capital raising plans.

"It would make great sense to strike a deal within the first half of the year, as a Eurohypo solution could be a key element of a possible 'Plan B' for the recapitalisation of Commerzbank," one of the sources said.

GIANT DWARFED

According to the sources, a commercial real estate portfolio of only 25-30 billion euros ($33-39 billion) would be transferred from Eurohypo to Commerzbank.

New business would be capped at 5 billion euros annually and mortgage activities would be limited to 4-5 core markets including Germany, Poland, Britain and France, the sources said.

They added that distressed real estate loans worth roughly 7.5 billion euros would be put on the block.

"However, it is unclear if the bank will succeed in finding a buyer for these assets without booking heavy losses, which in turn would limit the scope of retaining earnings to meet EBA capital requirements", one of the sources said.

Commerzbank announced last year that Eurohypo would give up its state financing business.

Eurohypo was formed when Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Dresdner Bank merged their mortgage lenders 10 years ago. Commerzbank then scooped up its rivals' stakes for 4.56 billion euros in 2005.

Eurohypo subsequently aggressively underwrote new business, inflating its balance sheet to 292 billion euros by 2008 from 240 billion at the time of the merger.

Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in January the bank would meet EBA requirements by further cutting holdings of riskier assets and retaining more of its profits.

Commerzbank's capital shortfall mainly stems from the need to revalue its exposure to Greece and other peripheral European countries. Most of this sovereign debt was parked at Eurohypo, which in the first half of 2011 lost 871 million euros due to writedowns on its sovereign exposure.

At the end of September, Commerzbank had 13 billion euros of exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal of regulatory changes.

Ratings agency Moody's said in January that Eurohypo's franchise was fragile, considering possible further credit losses related to Greece, reliance on Commerzbank for funding and the impact of regulatory changes. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Ilona Wissenbach, Matthias Sobolewski and Alexander Huebner, editing by Mark Potter)